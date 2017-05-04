‘Star Wars’ Characters Yoda, Leia, Han Solo and More Sing Smash Mouth’s ‘All Star’ on Fallon — Watch

May the Fourth be with you! In honor of this hallowed day comes this galactic mashup.

In a galaxy far, far away, Smash Mouth’s “All Star” is still a apparently a thing.

On Wednesday’s “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” a fan sent in a note that read, “I love ‘Star Wars.’ I also love the song ‘All Star’ by Smash Mouth.” What an… interesting combo. Apparently, Fallon was also intrigued, and decided to marry those incongruous bits of pop culture.

In the mashup below, we see the characters from the first eight “Star Wars” films — for the record, that’s the first two trilogies, “The Force Awakens” and the prequel “Rogue One” — edited together to sing “All Star.” The Force is strong for the good guys, including Yoda (Frank Oz), Luke (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Queen Amidala (Natalie Portman), Maz Kanata (Lupita Wyong’o) and even R2-D2, among others. But why let the heroes have all the fun? Yep, that’s Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) representing for the Dark Side. The only thing that would make this better is if this were all set in the cantina.

The mashup covers the first three verses of the song. We’ve included the lyrics for that below so you can sing along:

Somebody once told me the world is gonna roll me

I ain’t the sharpest tool in the shed

She was looking kind of dumb with her finger and her thumb

In the shape of an “L” on her forehead Well the years start coming and they don’t stop coming

Fed to the rules and I hit the ground running

Didn’t make sense not to live for fun

Your brain gets smart but your head gets dumb

So much to do, so much to see

So what’s wrong with taking the back streets?

You’ll never know if you don’t go

You’ll never shine if you don’t glow Hey now, you’re an all-star, get your game on, go play

Hey now, you’re a rock star, get the show on, get paid

And all that glitters is gold

Only shooting stars break the mold

Watch the mashup:

