Arnold Schwarzenegger Starring in New ‘Terminator’ Film Produced by James Cameron

In January, we learned that director James Cameron was crafting a new “Terminator” film and was in talks with “Deadpool” helmer Tim Miller to direct the project. Now, Arnold Schwarzenegger has confirmed that he is on board to star in the film. The actor spoke to /Film at the Cannes Film Festival, where he is presenting Jean-Michel Cousteau’s documentary “Wonders of the Sea 3D,” which he narrates.

“It is back. It is moving forward,” Schwarzenegger told the site, adding that Cameron, who would produce the film, “has some good ideas of how to continue with the franchise. I will be in the movie.” This will mark Cameron’s return to the franchise he created back in 1984. The filmmaker also penned and directed the 1991 sequel “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.” It is still unknown whether Cameron will reboot the whole franchise or pick up where he left off. David Ellison, whose company co-financed the 2015 sequel “Terminator Genisys” and holds the rights to the franchise until 2019, will also be involved by financing the effort.

