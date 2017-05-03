Stephen Colbert’s Insults Against Donald Trump Spark #FireColbert Movement

Stephen Colbert is in hot water after unleashing a series of insults against Donald Trump during Monday night’s episode of “The Late Show.”
During his opening monologue, the late night host defended CBS’s John Dickerson, who had interviewed the president for his show, “Face the Nation.” The president abruptly ended the interview when Dickerson pressed him on his unsubstantiated claims that President Obama had wiretapped his office. During his monologue, Colbert called Dickerson “a fair-minded journalist and one of the most competent people who will ever walk into your office.” The host then went on “to trade insults with the President of the United States to his face.”
“Mr. Trump, your presidency? I love your presidency. I call it ‘Disgrace the Nation,'” Colbert began. “You’re not the POTUS, you’re the BLOTUS. You’re the glutton with the button. You’re a regular Gorge Washington. You’re the ‘presi-dunce,’ but you’re turning into a real ‘prick-tator.’ Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine. You have more people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign-language gorilla that got hit in the head,” Colber said.
But it was the following line that got Colbert in trouble: “In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c–k holster.” This jab sparked a backlash on social media with people now calling for Colbert to be fired, claiming that his joke was homophobic.
But there are also those defending Colbert’s joke.
