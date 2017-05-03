Stephen Colbert’s Insults Against Donald Trump Spark #FireColbert Movement

People on social media are calling for "The Late Show" host to be fired over "homophobic" joke.

Stephen Colbert is in hot water after unleashing a series of insults against Donald Trump during Monday night’s episode of “The Late Show.”

During his opening monologue, the late night host defended CBS’s John Dickerson, who had interviewed the president for his show, “Face the Nation.” The president abruptly ended the interview when Dickerson pressed him on his unsubstantiated claims that President Obama had wiretapped his office. During his monologue, Colbert called Dickerson “a fair-minded journalist and one of the most competent people who will ever walk into your office.” The host then went on “to trade insults with the President of the United States to his face.”

“Mr. Trump, your presidency? I love your presidency. I call it ‘Disgrace the Nation,'” Colbert began. “You’re not the POTUS, you’re the BLOTUS. You’re the glutton with the button. You’re a regular Gorge Washington. You’re the ‘presi-dunce,’ but you’re turning into a real ‘prick-tator.’ Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine. You have more people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign-language gorilla that got hit in the head,” Colber said.

But it was the following line that got Colbert in trouble: “In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c–k holster.” This jab sparked a backlash on social media with people now calling for Colbert to be fired, claiming that his joke was homophobic.

✔RETWEET✔ if you agree #CBS should #FireColbert for his horrible "joke" about our President, not to mention it was quite homophobic. #MAGA — carl (@CarlMatsx2) May 3, 2017

Will there be consequences for Stephen Colbert's obscene attack on the president last night, or even any comment from CBS? — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 2, 2017

But there are also those defending Colbert’s joke.

I don't want to hear #FireColbert from a group of Deplorables THAT BOYCOTTED BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BECAUSE OF A GAY CHARACTER! BE QUIET! — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 3, 2017

You can't #firecolbert for making a BJ joke about a man who bragged about molesting women. I mean, you could, but you'd look pretty dumb. — Thomas Newby (@greenzoothomas) May 3, 2017

Sad truth of #FireColbert is that these conservatives actually think an off-color joke is the same as O'Reilly's serial sexual harassment. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) May 3, 2017

So trumpers want to #Firecolbert for a supposedly "homophobic" comment but never speak out against pence who's actually homophobic hmmm 🤔 — Luna (@lunaaa_0) May 3, 2017

Watch Colbert’s monologue below.

