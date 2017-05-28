Stephen Colbert Makes a PB&J for Gordon Ramsay, Fulfilling His Dream of Being Yelled at by the Master Chef — Watch

We should all be so lucky.

Gordon Ramsay, who Stanley Kubrick’s right-hand man recently pointed to as a kind of descendant to the meticulous auteur, continues to delight the internet. Now that video compilations of him berating incompetent “Hell’s Kitchen” contestants and praising worthy “MasterChef” participants have become old hat, he’s taken to critiquing the meals of anyone brave enough to tweet them at him. His latest victim? Stephen Colbert.

“I’ve always wanted to make something and have you yell at me,” Colbert said while talking to Ramsay on “The Late Show.” Culinary expert that he is, the talk-show host decided to make a peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwich as Ramsay looked on and critiqued him live. This went about as well as you’d expect, with the celebrity chef calling out his host immediately: “Why are you using white, anemic bread?” “You’re ripping the bread already!” “It’s all in the bloody middle! Spread it out a bit!”

Ramsay was so unimpressed with Colbert’s presentation, in fact, that he refused to even try the finished product instead, he picked it up and threw it against the wall in disgust. At least he didn’t call Colbert a donkey.

