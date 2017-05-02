During the fake interview, the president summed up his first 100 days in office in just four words, "It’s hurting the country."

On Monday night’s episode of “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert had an “exclusive and totally not-edited conversation” with President Donald Trump about his first 100 days in office. “President Trump, thank you for coming on the show,” the host began his interview, prompting Trump to answer, “Well, I love your show.” Colbert then replied, “I love your show too, it’s hilarious!”

From the possibility of starting a nuclear war with North Korea and the ramifications it would have in the world to his plans for the next 100 days and his stand on NAFTA, Medicaid and “unsuspecting woman’s behind,” Trump touches on several issues during his one-on-one conversation with Colbert. The president even sums up his first 100 days in office in just four words. “It’s hurting the country,” he said.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS. Watch Colbert’s hilarious fake interview with President Donald Trump below.

