On Wednesday night’s episode of “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert responded to #FireColbert, a social media movement asking for CBS to fire him following a series on insults against Donald Trump, which some people considered homophobic. “Welcome to ‘The Late Show.’ I’m your host, Stephen Colbert. Still? I am still the host? I’m still the host!” Colbert said at top of his monologue.

“Now, if you saw my monologue Monday, you know that I was a little upset at Donald Trump for insulting a friend of mine,” he said, referring to John Dickerson, who had interviewed Trump for his show, “Face the Nation,” but the president abruptly ended the interview when Dickerson pressed him on his unsubstantiated claims that President Obama had wiretapped his office.

“So at the end of that monologue I had a few choice insults for the president in return. I don’t regret that. I believe he can take care of himself. I have jokes, he has the launch codes. So, it’s a fair fight,” Colbert said.

The host added, “So, while I will do it again, I will change a few words that were cruder than they needed to be. Now, I’m not going to repeat the phrase, but I just want to say for the record, life is short, and anyone who expresses their love for another person, in their own way, is to me, an American hero. I think we can all agree on that. I hope even the president and I can agree on that. Nothing else. But, that.” Watch the complete segment below.

