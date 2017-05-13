Stephen Colbert Compares Trump Firing Comey to ‘The Godfather’ — With One Key Difference

The Don commands more respect than The Donald.

Donald Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey dominated headlines this week and will almost certainly continue to do so. The manner in which he did so — from across the country, with a letter delivered to FBI headquarters while Comey was giving a speech in California — has earned comparisons to the horse-head scene from a certain mafiosa masterpiece, a comparison that Stephen Colbert jumped on: “This is like ‘The Godfather,’ only in this one, nobody respects the Don,” he said last night on “The Late Show.”

A senior intelligence official told NBC News that Trump’s “thuggish” and “humiliating” dismissal of Comey as being like a “horse head in the bed,” adding that the move was “designed to send a message.” The problem, of course, is that Trump doesn’t enjoy the same level of respect that Marlon Brando’s Vito Corleone did — though he’d certainly like to.

Colbert and Trump have made no secret of their mutual enmity in recent weeks, with the talk-show host describing Trump’s mouth as Vladimir Putin’s “cock holster” and 45 calling Colbert a “no-talent guy.” Watch the latest below.

