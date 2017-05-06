Stephen Colbert’s Trump/Putin Joke Is Being Reviewed by the FCC, but Don’t Freak Out

The FCC is doing what it always does when it receives complaints.

The Federal Communications Commission is reviewing Stephen Colbert’s Trump/Putin joke from earlier this week, which probably isn’t as big a deal as it sounds like. Ajit Pai, the FCC chairman, said during a radio interview that the agency is looking into the segment, which is standard procedure when it receives complaints.

READ MORE: Stephen Colbert Responds to #FireColbert Movement and He’s Not Apologetic — Watch

“I have had a chance to see the clip now and so, as we get complaints — and we’ve gotten a number of them — we are going to take the facts that we find and we are going to apply the law as it’s been set out by the Supreme Court and other courts and we’ll take the appropriate action,” Pai said during a discussion on Philadelphia’s Talk Radio 1210 WPHT.

Colbert referred to Donald Trump’s mouth as Vladimir Putin’s “cock holster,” upsetting the kind of people who usually complain about political correctness and rail against the very notion of safe spaces. The #FireColbert hashtag was launched and, on Thursday, “The Late Show” scored its highest rating since premiering in September 2015.

READ MORE: Stephen Colbert’s Insults Against Donald Trump Spark #FireColbert Movement

“While I would do it again, I would change a few words that were cruder than they needed to be,” said Colbert of his joke. “I’m not going to repeat the phrase, but I just want to say for the record, life is short, and anyone who expresses their love for another person, in their own way, is to me, an American hero. I think we can all agree on that. I hope even the president and I can agree on that. Nothing else. But, that.”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here