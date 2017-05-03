The popular Netflix series created by the Duffer Brothers returns October 31.

The launch of season two of “Stranger Things” is six months away, and fans of the popular Duffer Brothers’ Netflix series cannot wait to see what happens next in the town of Hawkins, Indiana. And, while the cast cannot reveal much about what’s next for Will, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Eleven, one detail they are sharing is that the next season will have a lot more horror.

Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Noah Schnapp (Will), and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) grace the cover of the May issue of Emmy Magazine, where they talk about their newfound fame and offer some hints about the upcoming season. “There are going to be some challenges the characters face that are real, that are disturbing,” Wolfhard said. “This season will be a lot more dark, a lot more horror-oriented. I think people are going to like it better than the first season.”

In February, the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, revealed that in season two Will returns from the Upside Down and suffers from “some sort of post-traumatic stress disorder.” In his interview for Emmy Magazine, Matarazzo spoke about the gang and how things have changed now that Will is back. “I think they’re all very emotionally scarred,” he said. “They feel a little bad because their best friend is back and he’s not acting like their best friend anymore. He’s changed.”

Season 2 of “Stranger Things” will launch on Netflix on Halloween, on October 31. Watch the interview with the cast below.

