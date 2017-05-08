‘Stranger Things’ Wins Show of the Year at MTV Movie & TV Awards

At MTV's first Movie & TV Awards, "Stranger Things" beat out fellow nominees including “Atlanta,” “Game of Thrones” and “Insecure."

“Stranger Things” won the Show of the Year Award at MTV’s Movie & TV Awards on Sunday. The show beat out fellow nominees “Atlanta,” “Game of Thrones,” “Insecure,” “Pretty Little Liars” and “This Is Us.”

MTV launched a brand new awards show this year, as the Movie & TV Awards takes the place of the network’s iconic Movie Awards. The ceremony shakes up the award show format by mixing genders, TV and film nominees within categories. Adam DeVine hosted the first annual ceremony.

The show also includes awards like Best Duo (Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen won for “Logan”), Best Kiss (Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome won for “Moonlight”) and the Next Generation Award (Daniel Kaluuya won for “Get Out”).

During the ceremony, MTV also unveiled a sneak peek for the horror thriller “It.” The trailer was introduced on the stage by actors Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, and Jack Dylan Grazer, known as “The Losers Club.”

“Beauty and the Beast” won the Movie of the Year Award, beating out “The Edge of Seventeen,” “Get Out,” “Logan” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

