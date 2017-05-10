Summer Horror Preview: 10 Movies to Scare Away That Summertime Sadness

There's more to blockbuster season than action flicks.

If you’re prone to summertime sadness or other forms of seasonal affective disorder, perhaps a few screams are in order over the next few months. Here are 10 to get you started as you look toward blockbuster season.

“Hounds of Love” (May 12)

Less than two weeks after being presented an award by IndieWire’s own Eric Kohn at the Overlook Film Festival, writer/director Ben Young’s latest is headed to theaters. The system works! An Aussie abduction thriller, “Hounds of Love” stars Emma Booth as a young woman held captive by a deranged couple whose increasingly fractured relationship represents her only chance of escape. If there’s one thing the “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” opening credits have taught us, it’s that females are strong as hell and she’ll probably make it out alive.

“Alien: Covenant” (May 19)

The most frightening “Alien” movie in decades is also the best. Focusing on the claustrophobic terror that results from a small group of people being hunted by an even smaller group of xenomorphs, “Alien: Covenant” serves to remind that, at its core, Ridley Scott’s otherworldly franchise is best suited to horror. Katherine Waterston picks up where Sigourney Weaver and Noomi Rapace left off, but the real star here is the alien itself.

“Berlin Syndrome” (May 26)

Cate Shortland’s follow-up to “Lore” premiered at Sundance, where the film in general and Teresa Palmer’s performance in particular earned favorable notices. Another abduction thriller — seriously, kidnappers, knock it off already — “Berlin Syndrome” co-stars Max Riemelt as a Berliner who grants Palmer’s wish to remain in the German capital, albeit not in the way she intended.

“It Comes at Night” (June 9)

Trey Edward Shults’ sophomore outing was also shown at the Overlook, where it had its surprise world premiere and ended up being the toast of the festival. Reviews have been near-unanimous in their praise, with equal praise given to the performers (namely Joel Edgerton, Carmen Ejogo, Riley Keough and Christopher Abbott) and the post-apocalyptic environs. And have you seen that eerie dark poster?

“The Bad Batch” (June 16)

Word on the street is that Ana Lily Amirpour’s anticipated follow-up to “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night” plays like a cross between “Mad Max” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” Whether it lives up to that formidable pedigree remains to be seen, but what a setup. Suki Waterhouse, Jason Momoa, Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves are among the ensemble giving life to this oddball world.