Watch Sundance Grand Jury Winning Short ‘And So We Put Goldfish in the Pool’

The film marks the debut for Japanese filmmaker Makoto Nagahisa.

Japanese filmmaker Makoto Nagahisa premiered his debut film, “And So We Put Goldfish in the Pool,” at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, earning the Short Film Grand Jury Prize. The 28-minute short is now available to stream.

Written by Nagahisa, “And So We Put Goldfish in the Pool” is based on a true story. It follows four rebellious fifteen-year-old girls —Mayu (Reina Kikuchi), Tamiko (Rina Matsuyama), Ryoko (Marin Nishimoto), and Akane (Hina Yukawa)— who release 400 goldfish from a tank into their high school pool in Saitama, Japan.

“It may seem like a negative message, but I approve of that situation and reality. ‘I am alive’ is a very simple message, but maybe that’s all we need,” the filmmaker said about his film (via Nowness). “These are some feelings which I tried to convey through my film. I also wanted to bring a speed, dialogue, and sound that doesn’t exist in current filmmaking.”

The film is executive produced by Takeshi Tanaka, and produced by Haruki Yokoyama. Watch the short below.

