Cannes: Sundance Selects Buys Claire Denis’ ‘Let the Sunshine In’ Starring Juliette Binoche

The dramedy screened in the Cannes Film Festival's Director’s Fortnight section.

Sundance Selects, the division of IFC Films known for distributing critically acclaimed foreign-language films, has acquired the North American rights to Claire Denis’ “Let the Sunshine In,” Variety reports. The dramedy screened in the Cannes Film Festival’s Director’s Fortnight sidebar and follows a single mom and divorced artist named Isabelle (Juliete Binoche) who is looking for love.

Cannes: Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Okja’ Booed During Technical Glitch and Netflix Logo at First Press Screening

Written by Denis and Christine Angot, “Let the Sunshine In” co-stars Gérard Depardieu, Xavier Beauvois, Josiane Balasko, Philippe Katerine and Nicolas Duvauchelle.

“We absolutely loved Claire’s touching and funny take on finding love and are thrilled to be back in business with her, Juliette Binoche and our friends at Film Distribution,” IFC Films/Sundance Selects co-presidents Jonathan Sehring and Lisa Schwartz said in a statement.

Cannes: Neon and Vice Buy U.S. Rights to Harmony Korine’s ‘The Beach Bum’

New movies from French filmmaker Claire Denis are always highly anticipated events, and the 71-year-old writer-director has had many films at Cannes over the years. Denis’ previous feature, 2013’s “Bastards,” played in Un Certain Regard at Cannes and was acquired by IFC Films’ Sundance Selects label. IFC entered Cannes with four titles last year, and bought just one during the fest, but it picked a winner in “I, Daniel Blake.” The film took the Palme d’Or, following up IFC’s 2015 Palme d’Or winner “Dheepan.”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.