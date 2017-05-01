‘Sunset’ First Look: ‘Son of Saul’ Oscar Winner László Nemes Explores Budapest On the Brink of Collapse

The Oscar winner reunites with Juli Jakab for this pre-World War One drama set in Budapest.

László Nemes exploded onto the international film scene two years ago with his Holocaust drama “Son of Saul,” which debuted to unanimous acclaim at Cannes and went on to win the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. He’s been slowly gearing up for his second feature, and now it appears the cameras are finally set to begin rolling on pre-WWI drama “Sunset” this June.

In an interview with Hungarian radio station Radio Tilos (via The Playlist), Nemes confirmed he’ll be reteaming with “Son of Saul” actress Juli Jakab for his new film. She’ll play the lead character Írisz Leiter, a young woman in 1913 who travels to Budapest to pursue a career as a seamstress. When she arrives at her late parents’ hat store, she meets their former associate, Oszkar, and learns of a brother she never knew she had. Her mission to find him leads to a discovery of secrets as the country prepares for the chaos of war.

Joining Jakab is “4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days” actor Vlad Ivanov as Oszkar. “Son of Saul” cinematographer Matyas Erdely will be joining Nemes as well. The duo’s claustrophobic long takes made “Saul” one of the most grueling dramas of the last decade, and it’ll be interesting to see the dimensions they bring to a more conventional sounding drama.

As we wait for production to begin, Laookon Film Group has debuted two first look images from Jakab’s costume tests. Nemes is cautiously eyeing a Cannes 2018 debut, which makes sense given that “Saul” won the Grand Prix there in 2015. Either way, “Sunset” is very high on our most anticipated lists going forward.



