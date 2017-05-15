‘Supergirl’ Dares to Defy the President and 3 More Things to Watch on Monday, May 15

Also on today's PeekTV: Jimmy McGill, Hawaii and Mark Wahlberg.

Welcome to PeekTV, your daily look at the best that television has to offer. In each installment, we make three picks for the best shows to watch and…toss in a little extra.

Monday, May 15

What Happened Last Night?!

(What happened on that boat will be ingrained upon our corneas for all eternity. Having trouble processing everything? Let us help.)

What to Watch Tonight

Supergirl

“Resist” – CW, 8:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Supergirl grapples with whether or not to obey the President’s orders regarding Rhea’s latest actions. Meanwhile, Cat Grant returns to National City.

Why You Should Watch: Now, if only there was a current ongoing news item that would lend some added relevance to the story of a powerful female figure defying a person of authority who happens to live in the White House. “Supergirl” has never shied away from engaging the American political climate (its second episode was titled “Stronger Together”), but this is another episode that likely plays a little different in May 2017 than it did back during production. Plus, any reappearance of a President played by Lynda Carter is fine by us.

Mommy Dead and Dearest



HBO, 10:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Things are not always as they appear, especially in the case of Dee Dee and Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Child Abuse, mental illness, and forbidden love converge in this mystery involving a mother and daughter who were thought to be living a fairy tale life that turned out to be a living nightmare.

Why You Should Watch: Erin Lee Carr’s latest deep dive into the provocative underbelly of a sensational news story is another in HBO’s ongoing series of twisted true crime documentaries. It’s yet another example of a murder tale that proves that headlines can hide the real story lurking below.

Better Call Saul



“Off Brand” – AMC, 10:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Jimmy embarks on a new endeavor. Meanwhile, Chuck pushes himself to the limit; and Nacho finds himself ensnared in a power struggle.

Why You Should Watch: The way that things have gone this season, it’s hard not to imagine that any glimmer of hope for our beloved Jimmy McGill is slowly dwindling. Tonight’s episode brings Jimmy’s toughest test yet, but having three of the show’s central characters in separate motion might mean that the back half of Season 3 is ready to pick up.

Read This!

Liz Shannon Miller’s profile of Orlando Jones is a fascinating look at the actor’s personal journey through the entertainment business and a window into the historical foundation that Jones’ character is built on. (Plus, there’s a healthy dose of R2-D2 deciphering.)

#BestTVLines2017 Contender of the Day

“Veep” – Episode 3, “Georgia”



Kent: “Hawaii is rightfully a monarchy…and will be again.”

(Read our review of the episode here and our ongoing “Veep” coverage here.)

Movie of the Night: Battleship (8:00 p.m., FX)

IndieWire TV critic Ben Travers has assured me that this is a fantastic motion picture, so I asked our in-house Berg-thusiast to justify his opinion. This is how he responded:

“Battleship” bottles up all the visceral energy of Peter Berg’s “Mark Wahlberg Can Fahkin’ Act” trilogy — “Lone Survivor,” “Deepwater Horizon,” and “Patriots Day” — and unleashes it in the gleefully fun world of popcorn entertainment. It’s not that “Battleship” is stupid fun; it’s quite savvy for a blockbuster. It’s that “Battleship” is so fun it will actually make you wonder, “Huh. Why didn’t Taylor Kitsch become a movie star?”

That’s hard to argue against, Ben. “Battleship” it is.

—

Back tomorrow with more PeekTV. In the meantime, Engage with Zorp.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.