Superhero Movies: See the Top 50 Most Creative Posters

The number of comic book movies released each year can be overwhelming, but many of the posters are true works of art.

Between Marvel, DC, and other studios battling for box office supremacy, it seems as though superhero stories are constantly flooding theaters. Whether the blockbusters are good or bad, the onslaught can sometimes make the finished products seem similar, and oftentimes these tentpole poster designs feature relatively generic shots of the teams assembled in their costumes, ready to fight crime. IndieWire looked through hundreds of posters to find the cream of the crop: art that is unique, iconic, tells a story, or takes a big risk to make an impact.

These works of art can come in many different forms. Oftentimes the most striking art comes early on in the development process, as the studios are trying to sell a concept more than the stars, costumes or villains. A simple logo can quickly become iconic on a well-designed poster. Even if the movie itself fizzles (we’re looking at you, “The Green Hornet”), an indelible look can last forever.

Check out our gallery above and tell us if we missed any of your favorite superhero posters.

