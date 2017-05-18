‘Supernatural’ Animated Episode to Pair the Boys With the ‘Scooby Doo’ Gang — First Look

Zoinks! The Winchester brothers are getting in 'toon with Scooby and pals.

The CW’s “Supernatural” has always had a little “Scooby Doo” DNA in it, and now here’s more proof: The show is planning an animated crossover with the crime-fighting pooch and his pals next season.

“Supernatural” stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki announced the special episode, which will air as part of the show’s 13th season next year. Thirteen is a magic number for “Scooby Doo,” which once aired a series called the “13 Ghosts of Scooby Doo.”

As TV Line notes, “Supernatural” has done past ambitious episodes including TV parodies and even past cartoon scenes.

The Winchester brothers continue their adventures this fall as Sam (Padalecki) and Dean (Ackles) continue to encounter supernatural threats, monsters, demons, and gods. Per The CW, “in the show’s twelfth season, the Winchesters were reunited with their long-dead mother, and joined forces with the British arm of the Men of Letters. But things turned from bad to worse, with the return of Lucifer and the surprising revelation that the Devil is expecting a child. Now, Sam and Dean find themselves facing a creature of almost unimaginable power… one that could save the world… or destroy it.”

“Supernatural” comes from Warner Bros. Television; executive producers are Robert Singer (“Midnight Caller”), Andrew Dabb and Phil Sgriccia.

