‘Superstore’ and Three More Things to Watch Tonight: IndieWire TV Picks for Thursday, May 4

Things get real at Cloud 9, while television elsewhere celebrates "Star Wars" Day in unique ways.

Thursday, May 4

“Superstore,” 8 p.m., NBC

Episode Title: “Tornado”

Network Synopsis: Everyone in the store is on edge as Glenn (Mark McKinney) tries to figure out which employees to lay off. Jonah (Ben Feldman) struggles with the fallout of an admission he made to Amy (America Ferrera), Garrett (Colton Dunn) and Dina (Lauren Ash) spar, and Mateo (Nico Santos) forms an alliance to keep his job. Meanwhile, a tornado warning goes into effect at the worst possible time, forcing the staff into uncomfortable pairings. Nichole Bloom also stars.

Why You Should Watch: It’s an epic moment for the series, which has evolved nicely into one of broadcast television’s most enjoyable ensemble comedies. While the show leans into serialization more than other sitcoms, that doesn’t mean you can’t jump into “Superstore” for just this one episode and enjoy it. (And you should jump into it. It’s great.)

“Lip Sync Battle” 10 p.m., Spike TV

Episode Title: “Nicole Richie vs. John Michael Higgins”

Network Synopsis: “Based on the pop culture phenomenon of lip sync battling, the Spike original series features celebrities going head to head – lip-syncing the song of their choice – battling for the coolest bragging rights on the planet.”

Why You Should Watch: This is not always a show we recommend, but sometimes, yeah, it is fun to watch the stars play around with pop music (as seen above). And also, Richie and Higgins are lip syncing because they are promoting “Great News,” the new NBC comedy that could use some attention. Check it out, if you get a chance.

“Mythbusters,” 7 p.m./8 p.m., Science Channel

Episode Title: “Revenge of the Myth”/”The Myths Strike Back”

Network Synopsis: “Not very long ago, in a workshop not so far, far away, rebel scientists striking from a hidden base in San Francisco won their first victory. But….’The Myths Strike Back’!.”

Why You Should Watch: Call them reruns or call them vintage, but if you’re looking to celebrate May the Fourth in an unconventional way today, tuning into Adam and Jamie testing the boundaries between science and fiction is undoubtedly enjoyable. Of course, if you’re looking to get even more unconventional…

“May the Firth Be With You,” Streaming, Britbox

Titles available: “Pride and Prejudice,” “Crown Court,” “Lost Empires,” “Born Equal,” “Dutch Girls,” “The Play on One: Out of the Blue”

Network Synopsis: “Fans of Colin Firth around the world unite—May the 4th is about to become May the Firth on BritBox, the new streaming service from BBC and ITV. So don’t worry if your ‘Star Wars’-obsessed spouse just dressed your toddler up in an Ewok costume. It happens. Time to get some popcorn, lock the door to the den, and get your groove on with the ultimate May the Firth be With You Television Marathon.”

Why You Should Watch: Easily one of the most brilliant counter-programming moves in recent memory, the newly launched streaming service BritBox earns additional points for featuring the original BBC “Pride and Prejudice” miniseries amongst this line-up. People, if you have not watched this miniseries, you have no idea how good Jane Austen on screen can be, and I feel bad for you. Please, enjoy.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our film and TV email newsletter here.