‘Suspiria’: Radiohead’s Thom Yorke to Score Luca Guadagnino’s Horror Remake

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke will compose the score for the much-anticipated remake of “Suspiria” from Italian director Luca Guadagnino. The project marks the first time Yorke will score a feature film. Amazon will release the movie theatrically in the U.S., having co-financed the film with K Period Media.

“Thom’s art transcends the contemporary. To have the privilege of his music and sound for Suspiria is a dream come true,” Guadgnino said in a statement. “The depth of his creation and artistic vision is so unique that our Suspiria will sound groundbreaking and will deeply resonate with viewers. Our goal is to make a movie that will be a disturbing and transforming experience: for this ambition, we could not find a better partner than Thom.”

“Suspiria” music supervisor Robin Urdang played a key role in negotiating the deal.

“Thom Yorke has composed and performed some of the most iconic and transformative music in modern culture,” producers Marco Morabito and Brad Fischer said in the statement. “To have him lend his talent to ‘Suspiria’ is an extraordinary gift, both to us as filmmakers and to audiences, who have a remarkable, terrifying and emotionally stirring experience in store for them.”

The remake of Dario Argento’s cult classic from 1977 stars Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson, Mia Goth, Chloë Grace Moretz, Lutz Ebersdorf, and star of the original “Suspiria,” Jessica Harper. The story focuses on a young American woman (Johnson) who arrives at the prestigious Markos Tanz Company in Berlin in 1977 right after one of its dancers disappears under mysterious circumstances.