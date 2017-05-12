Sylvester Stallone and Jackie Chan Teaming Up For Massive China-Produced Action Movie

"Need For Speed" director Scott Waugh is on board to helm the film.

Sylvester Stallone and Jackie Chan are teaming up for the first time to star in a two-hander action film to be produced in China, according to Deadline. The film will be titled “Ex-Baghdad ” and it’s to be helmed by “Act of Valor” and “Need for Speed” director Scott Waugh. The $80 million project would be one of the biggest films to come out of China.

“Ex-Baghdad ” follows a Chinese private security contractor (Chan) and an American former Marine (Stallone) who team up to stop a group of delinquents who attack a China-run oil refinery in Mosul, Iraq, to steal a fortune in oil.

The script is by Arash Amel (“Grace of Monaco,” “The Titan”). Chan will produce through his company SR Media, with Qi Jianhong (“1911”), Talent International’s Esmond Ren (“Chinese Zodiac”), and Hans Canosa (“Memoirs of a Teenage Amnesiac”).

Chan has five movies coming out this year, including “The Lego Ninjago Movie” with Justin Theroux and “the Foreigner” with Pierce Brosnan. Stallone’s animated film “Animal Crackers” is set to be released on September 1.

