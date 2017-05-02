Watch Moby Transform Into the World’s Most Ruthless Hunter on ‘Talk Show the Game Show’

But, like, a ruthless tofu hunter with tasteful sport goggles and six Grammy nominations, too.

Ernest Hemingway. Teddy Roosevelt. Wile E. Coyote. To the list of history’s most legendary hunters, be prepared to add…Moby.

If TV game shows are a reflection of their contestants, then “Talk Show the Game Show” might have reached its early apex. (Well, aside from Tiffany Haddish, of course.) In the exclusive clip below from Wednesday night’s new episode, host Guy Branum gives Moby his most dangerous task yet: hunting his own food. As Branum explains, the electronic musician’s very public vegan-ism presents an opportunity that “Talk Show the Game Show” seemed uniquely qualified to provide.

READ MORE: ‘Talk Show The Game Show’: The Origin Story of TV’s Newest, Queerest, Most Hilarious Mash-Up Series

Marvel at how many rich details this clip manages to pack into 90 seconds. There’s Moby’s diabolical enthusiasm — or blatant disregard of the segment’s judging criteria, depending on how you choose to interpret it. There’s fellow “Talk Show the Game Show” mainstay Karen Kilgariff’s immediate recognition that this could very well lead to the loss of an eye. And of course, there’s Branum’s play-by-play (“PULL! PULL!”) ringing over all the chaos.

Let the simple sight of Moby in a trapper hat cure you of all your late-night comedy woes.

“Talk Show the Game Show” airs Wednesday nights at 10:30 p.m on truTV.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.