Terry Zwigoff Retrospective Exclusive Trailer: Metrograph to Screen All Five of the ‘Ghost World’ and ‘Crumb’ Director’s Films

The series runs from May 19–21.

Beginning next Friday, New York’s Metrograph will present a Terry Zwigoff retrospective that includes screenings of all five of his feature films. The weekend-long series begins with “Ghost World” and continues with “Louie Bluie,” “Art School Confidential” and “Bad Santa” before closing with his acclaimed documentary; Zwigoff will appear in person at each screening. Watch an exclusive trailer for the tribute below.

Here are some notes on the festivities in Metrograph’s own words: “Terry Zwigoff never seemed to belong to the careerist, wheeler-dealer world of the Sundance indie, and that’s part of his charm. Catapulted to prominence with ‘Crumb,’ his instant classic documentary on underground legend R. Crumb, Zwigoff went on to reel out a trio of blackly-comic fiction films which all together offer a jaundiced, screamingly funny portrait of the 21st century America that had paved over the folk culture he celebrates and cherishes.”

Never especially prolific, Zwigoff hasn’t made a film since 2006’s “Art School Confidential” and wasn’t involved in last year’s poorly received “Bad Santa” sequel; “Budding Prospects,” his upcoming Amazon series, is forthcoming. The director will be joined by Steve Buscemi at “Ghost World,” presumably to discuss blues and personal ads.

