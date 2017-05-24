‘Thank You For Coming’ Trailer: Sara Lamm’s Documentary Goes Inside Unexpected Consequences of Sperm Donorship

The film will have its world premiere at the Los Angeles Film Festival next month.

As an adult, documentary filmmaker Sara Lamm discovered that she was conceived via sperm donor. She’s spent years trying to track down her biological dad, using her skills as an investigator to dig ever deeper to uncover where half of her DNA comes from. It’s a fraught premise — and one that threatens to upset her seemingly very happy and loving family — but it’s one she embraces fully in her latest film, “Thank You For Coming.”

Lamm’s search forms the heart of the film, along with a few big twists, like meeting another woman who was conceived at the same clinic in the same year who looks an awful lot like her and wrestling with what her now-deceased mother did and did not know about the situation. The film builds together two years of work and discoveries, and ultimately finds Lamm traveling all the way to Hawaii to meet the man who might be her father.

READ MORE: ‘LoveTrue’: Alma Har’el’s Genre-Bending Documentary Examines a Weirdly Fated Love Story — Watch

Along the way, Lamm still finds the humor in her situation, and our first look at the film — a darling and emotional trailer — packs in creative animation and an enthralling story in less than three quick minutes.

The question of where we come from has along influenced Lamm’s work, and her insightful documentary on midwife icon Ina May Gaskin — “Birth Story: Ina May Gaskin and The Farm Midwives,” as compelling a film as anyone would hope to find on any subject, and fierce as hell to boot — covered thematically similar ground to great effect.

“Thank You For Coming” will have its world premiere at the Los Angeles Film Festival on Sunday, June 18. Check out our exclusive trailer and poster for “Thank You for Coming” below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.