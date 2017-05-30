‘The Americans’ Race to Save a Life in the Season 5 Finale — What to Watch on Tuesday, May 30

Our picks of the best things on TV tonight also includes a talking dog and and a helpful guide to predicting the future.

Tuesday, May 30

“The Americans” (FX, 10 p.m.) – In the season finale, Philip and Elizabeth race against the clock as a life hangs in the balance, while Stan faces an uncertain future.

It’s your last chance to savor a new hour with the Jennings family until 2018. Unsurprisingly, this whirlwind season has built to a pretty thrilling conclusion.

“Animal Kingdom” (TNT, 9 p.m.) – A risky heist misfires and the boys blame Smurf, sending shock waves through the family, in the Season 2 premiere. Also: Baz deals with being a single parent; and Deran plans for the future.

As one family saga goes on hiatus, one returns for another round. Ellen Barkin and company are back for more tales from the underbelly of the diabolical crime clan.

“Breakthrough” (NatGeo, 7 p.m.) – A look at how computers find hidden patterns that can predict the future in big data, and change it.

What better guide to understanding how people are predicting the future than co-director Shane Carruth? The filmmaker behind “Primer” — the mindbender to end all mindbenders, which featured characters using their knowledge of the future to their advantage — is also joined by narrator Aaron Eckhart.

“Downward Dog” (ABC, 8 p.m.) – Nan takes Martin to work to keep Kevin at bay after she gets frustrated with him due to his interference in her ad campaign development, however Martin takes a liking to Kevin.

TV’s most delightful new sitcom returns with perhaps its strongest episode yet. Nan (a human) and Martin (a dog) make an instantly lovable TV pair.

“Twin Peaks” – Part 3

Dale Cooper: “Helloooooooooo!”

(Let Liz Shannon Miller guide you through the strange, surreal rush of the third and fourth installments of the classic series’ heralded return.)

“Rio Bravo” (TCM, 2:30 p.m.)

“Rio Bravo” is textbook, height-of-his-powers Howard Hawks perfection and it might well be the greatest Western ever made. But beyond the John Wayne bravado and sumptuous Arizona desert scenery, it also has this truly legendary musical interlude. All you need to make a movie is a girl and a gun (and Dean Martin’s sweet serenading).

