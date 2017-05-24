‘The Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Gets Grilled By Comedian Paul Scheer And Tells All — IndieWire’s Turn It On Podcast

Everything you've ever wanted to know about how "The Bachelor"/"The Bachelorette" works, and details about Lindsay's engagement.

Rachel Lindsay made headlines as the first African-American star of ABC’s long-running “The Bachelor”/”The Bachelorette” franchise. But there’s even bigger news afoot: Lindsay found love on the show, became engaged – and is sharing details with her new BFF Paul Scheer.

That’s right: Comedian Paul Scheer, best known for his roles on shows like “The League,” as well as “Veep,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” “NTSF:SD:SUV” and “Human Giant,” is also a huge “Bachelor” fan. The guy knows his stuff. That’s why IndieWire’s TURN IT ON podcast brought him in to convince Lindsay to tell all.

Scheer isn’t just curious about Lindsay’s love connection, he wants to know how the show works. What really goes on in the fantasy suite? What does she make of bad kissers? Why do the contestants pretend to like obscure bands that show up to perform at their dates? How did she even remember everyone’s names? Now that she’s engaged, how do they secretly meet? And did she warn her fiance about things he’ll see on the show of her with other men?

Also, who would she kick off the show: Drake, Chris Harrison or Groot from “Guardians of the Galaxy”? The answer might surprise you.

Lindsay reveals a surprise about the crop of men vying for her hand: “The guys on my season were very open. They were very sensitive, they were very forthcoming. I didn’t have to ask.”

And she admits she avoids social media because she has no interest in seeing what people write about her. “I don’t care. I don’t know you!”

Then there’s her tips for contestants both coming on to find love as a bachelor/bachelorette, or as a contestant. It’s a must-listen for any “Bachelor”/”Bachelorette” fan.

