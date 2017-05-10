‘The Beguiled’: French Rockers Phoenix Providing Score for Sofia Coppola’s Latest Period Piece

The Cannes premiere will play home to yet another collaboration between the band and the filmmaker.

Looks like Sofia Coppola’s latest film will have an unexpected contemporary flair (paging “Marie Antoinette”), as The Playlist reports that French rockers Phoenix are scoring the Civil War-era drama, debuting at Cannes later this month. The outlet reports that the official Cannes Film Festival page lists the group as scoring the steamy feature, which should add an entirely new dimension to what already looks like a real banger from Coppola.

It’s hardly the first time Coppola has worked with the group (on the personal side of things, she’s married to frontman Thomas Mars), and the rockers previously provided songs for her films “The Bling Ring” and “Somewhere.” They even popped up in person in Coppola’s most recent outing, the music-infused Netflix special “A Very Murray Christmas.”

Coppola is no stranger to bringing anachronistic musical choices to her films, and her “Marie Antoinette” was scored by Kevin Shields, who provided a clever and compelling score for the delightfully out-there slice-of-historical cake. Her “Virgin Suicides” also included a wholly essential soundtrack that played up the film’s mid-’70s setting, and “Lost in Translation” came complete with a Bill Murray karaoke performance for the ages.

Coppola’s latest film is adapted from the Thomas P. Cullinan novel of the same name, which was previously adapted into a 1971 film starring Clint Eastwood. Coppola’s film switch the perspective of the story to its female characters, including Nicole Kidman as the headmistress of a secluded school for girls in 1864 Virginia, which is turned upside down by the discovery of a wounded Union Army soldier (Colin Farrell). When the ladies opt to shelter him while he heals, he seduces both the students (including Elle Fanning) and the teachers (including Kirsten Dunst), which sets off all sorts of jealousy and portrayal. Now set to the dulcet tones of Phoenix!

Focus Features will release “The Beguiled” in select theaters June 23, with additional cities to follow a week later. The movie will compete for the Palme d’Or at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

Watch the trailer below.

