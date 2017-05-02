‘The Big Sick’ Trailer: Kumail Nanjiani and Ray Romano Grapple with Family Illness in Sundance Crowdpleaser — Watch

Amazon Studios' dramatic comedy directed by Michael Showalter hits theaters in June.

Amazon Studios just dropped the much-anticipated trailer for the Sundance sensation “The Big Sick,” Michael Showalter’s hilarious and touching look at romance and clashing cultures. A dramatic comedy written by actor-writer Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily Gordon and based on their real-life courtship, the film stars Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Ray Romano, and Anupam Kher.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“The Big Sick” tells the story of Pakistan-born aspiring comedian Kumail (Nanjiani), who connects with grad student Emily (Kazan) after one of his standup sets. However, what they thought would be just a one-night stand blossoms into the real thing, which complicates the life that is expected of Kumail by his traditional Muslim parents. When Emily is beset with a mystery illness, it forces Kumail to navigate the medical crisis with her parents, Beth and Terry (Holly Hunter and Ray Romano) who he’s never met, while dealing with the emotional tug-of-war between his family and his heart. “The Big Sick” is directed by Michael Showalter (“Hello My Name Is Doris”) and producer by Judd Apatow and Barry Mendel.

Amazon paid $12 million for the U.S. rights to the film at Sundance, beating out rivals Netflix, Fox Searchlight and Focus Features in a heated bidding war.

“The Big Sick” hits theaters in June. Check out the trailer below.



