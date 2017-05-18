‘The Commune’ Clip: Thomas Vinterberg Brings Human Misery and Drama to a Failed Paradise — Watch

Loosely inspired by the filmmaker's own experiences growing up on a Danish collective, he only appears to be aiming for light entertainment with his latest offering.

Loosely inspired by filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg’s own experiences growing up in a Danish collective, “The Hunt” and “Festen” helmer appears to be aiming for more light entertainment with his latest film, “The Commune.” Think again.

Per the film’s official synopsis, “Erik and Anna are a professional couple with a dream. Along with their daughter Freja, they set up a commune in Erik’s huge villa in the upmarket district of Copenhagen. With the family in the center of the story, we are invited into the dream of a real commune; we participate in house meetings, dinners and parties. It is friendship, love and togetherness under one roof until an earth-shattering love affair puts the community and the commune to its greatest test.”

What could possibly go wrong? Turns out, even the best of intentions can go hugely off-course when you put too many cooks in the kitchen. Vinterberg has long trafficked in heavy-hitting dramas, so while “The Commune” initially scans as a fluffy offering from the usually more dark-skewing director, our exclusive clip hints at the drama and flat-out misery to come.

Check out our exclusive clip from “The Commune” below, which should give you an uncomfortable look at just how and why things start to go so terribly awry.

Magnolia Pictures will release “The Commune” in theaters, on iTunes, Amazon Video and OnDemand on Friday, May 19.

