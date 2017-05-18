‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ Teaser: Netflix Working on Prequel to Jim Henson’s 80s Fantasy Adventure Film 

The series will start shooting in the fall, under the direction of Louis Leterrier.

A prequel to Jim Henson’s groundbreaking 1982 fantasy adventure film “The Dark Crystal” is in the works at Netflix. The Internet television network has released a teaser to announce the 10-episode series, titled “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” which hails from The Jim Henson Company. The series will be helmed by “Now You See Me” and “The Incredible Hulk” director Louis Leterrier, who will also executive produce the project.

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will combine the art of puppetry perfected by The Jim Henson Company, with Louis’ vision, powerful storytelling and a mix of cutting-edge digital imagery and visual effects,” Cindy Holland, Vice President of Original Content at Netflix, said in a statement. “I can’t wait for families around the world to see how we bring these unique characters to life.”

Henson’s original film was set on another planet in the distant past, where a Gelfling named Jen sets out to find the missing shard of a magical and powerful dark crystal that once provided balance and peace to the world. “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” starts shooting in the fall. Check out the teaser below.

