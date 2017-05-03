‘The Dark Tower’ Trailer: Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey Go to War in Stephen King Adaptation

The epic adaptation of Stephen King's literary franchise puts two of our favorite actors on the planet on opposite sides of good and evil.

We’ve gotten plenty of teaser images for Nikolaj Arcel’s “The Dark Tower” film adaptation, but today actual footage arrives. Based on Stephen King’s wildly popular literary series, the summer blockbuster finds Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey facing off in an epic supernatural battle between the forces of good and evil.

Elba stars as the heroic Roland Deschain, a gun-slinging frontiersman who teams up with a young protege to save the dying land of Mid-World. Deschain must locate the eponymous tower in order to save his world, but he’s got an imposing adversary in McConaughey’s evil Walter Padick, an ageless sorcerer obsessed with ruling over the world’s infinite kingdoms. Fran Kranz, Abbey Lee, Jackie Earle Haley, Katheryn Winnick and Tom Taylor also star. Ron Howard and Brian Grazer serve as producers.

Nikolaj Arcel is a Danish filmmaker best known for dramas like the Oscar nominated “A Royal Affair,” starring Mads Mikkelsen. “The Dark Tower” will be his first major Hollywood production, and it looks like he’s playing with a lot of the CGI tools modern audiences are familiar with. Here’s hoping Elba’s trademark charisma can elevate things beyond what looks like just another effects-laden adventure.

“The Dark Tower” opens in theaters nationwide August 4. Watch the official teaser below.

