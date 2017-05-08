‘The Day After’ First Trailer: Hong Sang-soo Tells Another Tale of a Love Affair in Cannes Drama

The South Korean director's film "Claire’s Camera" will also premiere at Cannes.

Hong Sang-soo is returning to Cannes this year with two films: “Claire’s Camera,” which stars Isabelle Huppert and was actually shot during the festival last year, and “The Day After.” The movies mark the South Korean filmmaker’s second and third of the year, following the premiere of his “On the Beach at Night” during the Berlin Film Festival in February.

Written and directed by Sang-soo, “The Day After” follows a married man who had an affair with a former employee. The day his wife finds a love note, she storms into his office and mistakes his husband’s new employee for his former lover. The black-and-white drama stars Kwon Hae-hyo, Kim Sae-byeok and Kim Min-hee, who actually had an affair with the director in real life and also stars in “Right Now, Wrong Then,” “On the Beach at Night Alone,” and “Claire’s Camera”.

“The Day After” premieres in competition at Cannes Film Festival. Check out the trailer below (via The Film Stage).

