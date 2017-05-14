‘The Day After’ Trailer and Photos: Hong Sang-soo Remains as Prolific as Ever With Latest Cannes Drama

Kim Min-hee of "The Handmaiden" continues her collaboration with the Korean auteur.

Ever prolific, Hong Sang-soo is back at Cannes with two different films this year. “The Day After” is premiering in Competition, while “Claire’s Camera” is set to make its bow Out of Competition. As you wait for similar materials from the latter to surface, avail yourself of the trailer, poster and photos from the former below.

Here’s the synopsis: “It is Areum’s first day of work at a small publisher. Her boss Bongwan loved and recently broke up with the woman who previously worked there. Today too, the married Bongwan leaves home in the dark morning and sets off to work. The memories of the woman who left weigh down on him. That day Bongwan’s wife finds a love note, bursts into the office, and mistakes Areum for the woman who left.”

Not to be confused with Hong’s “Night and Day” or “The Day He Arrives,” “The Day After” marks the writer/director’s fourth collaboration with “The Handmaiden” star Kim Min-hee; she also appears in “Right Now, Wrong Then,” “On the Beach at Night Alone” and “Claire’s Camera.”

