‘The Death and Life of John F. Donovan’ Photos: Kit Harington Leads an All-Star Cast in Xavier Dolan’s New Drama

Jessica Chastain, Susan Sarandon, Kathy Bates, Thandie Newton, Bella Thorne, Jacob Tremblay, and Ben Schnetzer also star in the film.

Kit Harington in "The Death and Life of John F. Donovan"

Kit Harington in “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan” (Photo: Shayne Laverdière)

The Death and Life of John F. Donovan” marks the first English-language feature film by French-Canadian director Xavier Dolan, the 28 year-old filmmaker behind such films as “Mommy, “Laurence Anyways,” and “Tom at the Farm.” The film is set for release in 2018, and now we have photos from the set, released exclusively by Collider.

Ten years after the death of television star John F. Donovan (played by Kit Harington), a young actor opens up about the written correspondence they once shared. Susan Sarandon plays John’s mother, Grace Donova. “When editing, [during a shooting break] it became clear that the heart of this film would be the mother-son relationships,” Dolan told Collider. “And you, know that realization didn’t bother me. I could spend the rest of my life talking about mothers and sons and still be making a completely different movie than the last.”

The all-star cast includes Jessica ChastainKathy Bates, Thandie Newton, Bella Thorne, Jacob Tremblay, Ben Schnetzer, Sarah Gadon, Chris Zylka, Emily Hampshire, and Michael Gambon. Check out the photos below, via Collider.

Jessica Chastain in "The Death and Life of John F. Donovan"

Jessica Chastain in “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan” (Photo: Shayne Laverdière)

Kit Harington in "The Death and Life of John F. Donovan"

Kit Harington in “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan” (Photo: Shayne Laverdière)

Kathy Battes in “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan” (Photo: Shayne Laverdière)

Susan Sarandon in "Life-and Death of John F. Donovan"

Susan Sarandon “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan” (Photo: Shayne Laverdière)

Jessica Chastain and Xavier Dolan

Jessica Chastain and Xavier Dolan (Photo: Shayne Laverdière)

Susan- Sarandon, Jared Keeso and Susie Almgren (Photo: Shayne Laverdière)

Susan Sarando and Xavier Dolan

Susan Sarando and Xavier Dolan embrace (Photo: Shayne Laverdière)

Jessica Chastain in “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan” (Photo: Shayne Laverdière)

Jacob Tremblay

Jacob Tremblay on the set of “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan” (Photo: Shayne Laverdière)

Jacob Tremblay

Jacob Tremblay (Photo: Shayne Laverdière)

Jacob Tremblay

Jacob Tremblay (Photo: Shayne Laverdière)

The Death and Life of John F. Donovan

A scene from “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan” (Photo: Shayne Laverdière)

Kit Harington

Kit Harington in “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan” (Photo: Shayne Laverdière)

Xavier Dolan

Xavier Dolan (Photo: Shayne Laverdière)

Xavier Dolan, Jessica Chastain and Kit Harington

Xavier Dolan, Jessica Chastain and Kit Harington (Photo: Shayne Laverdière)

Kit Harington

Kit Harington on the set of “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan” (Photo: Shayne Laverdière)

Natalie Portman in "The Death and Life of John F. Donovan"

Natalie Portman in “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan” (Photo: Shayne Laverdière)

Natalie Portman (

Natalie Portman (Photo: Shayne Laverdière)

Kit Harington

Kit Harington (Photo: Shayne Laverdière)

Kit Harington (Photo: Shayne Laverdière

