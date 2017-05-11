‘The Death and Life of John F. Donovan’ Photos: Kit Harington Leads an All-Star Cast in Xavier Dolan’s New Drama

Jessica Chastain, Susan Sarandon, Kathy Bates, Thandie Newton, Bella Thorne, Jacob Tremblay, and Ben Schnetzer also star in the film.

“The Death and Life of John F. Donovan” marks the first English-language feature film by French-Canadian director Xavier Dolan, the 28 year-old filmmaker behind such films as “Mommy, “Laurence Anyways,” and “Tom at the Farm.” The film is set for release in 2018, and now we have photos from the set, released exclusively by Collider.

READ MORE: ‘The Death and Life of John F. Donovan’ Behind The Scenes Video: Xavier Dolan and Kit Harington Discuss Upcoming Drama

Ten years after the death of television star John F. Donovan (played by Kit Harington), a young actor opens up about the written correspondence they once shared. Susan Sarandon plays John’s mother, Grace Donova. “When editing, [during a shooting break] it became clear that the heart of this film would be the mother-son relationships,” Dolan told Collider. “And you, know that realization didn’t bother me. I could spend the rest of my life talking about mothers and sons and still be making a completely different movie than the last.”

READ MORE: Xavier Dolan’s New Movie ‘The Death and Life of John F. Donovan’ Gets Striking Poster With Unique Easter Egg — Update

The all-star cast includes Jessica Chastain, Kathy Bates, Thandie Newton, Bella Thorne, Jacob Tremblay, Ben Schnetzer, Sarah Gadon, Chris Zylka, Emily Hampshire, and Michael Gambon. Check out the photos below, via Collider.

Shayne Laverdière

Shayne Laverdière

Shayne Laverdière

Shayne Laverdière

Shayne Laverdière

Shayne Laverdière

Shayne Laverdière

Shayne Laverdière

Shayne Laverdière

Shayne Laverdière

Shayne Laverdière

Shayne Laverdière

Shayne Laverdière

Shayne Laverdière

Shayne Laverdière

Shayne Laverdière

Shayne Laverdière

Shayne Laverdière

Kit Harington (Photo: Shayne Laverdière

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.