‘The Defenders’ Teaser: Elektra Is Back, But Which Side Is She On? — Watch

It’ll be time to defend starting in August. But defend against whom?

With all the talk about “Marvel’s The Defenders” finally banding together to save New York City, not much has been revealed about who they’ll be fighting. On Tuesday though, the show’s Twitter account posted a very short video clip to hint at who they might be up against.

To refresh your memory, in “Daredevil” Season 2, Matt Murdock’s (Charlie Cox) ex-girlfriend Elektra (Elodie Yung) came to town and was trying to recruit him but in the process, but got herself killed in a conflict. Dead doesn’t mean much though if you’re part of a group of assassins called the Hand. They dug Elektra up, dusted off the dirt and put her in a far more comfortable place — a stone chamber with an Asian-looking symbol on it. As it closed we could hear a faint heartbeat.

That heartbeat just returned in the clip below. In Season 2, it was also shown that the Hand might have unlocked the secret to immortality that involved a giant urn and blood. Take a look:

Yung herself also tweeted the clip with a little commentary of her own:

Elektra’s probable return brings up an interesting question: Is she friend or foe? Even though she sided with Matt last time out of love for the dashing vigilante, she was revealed to be the Black Sky, someone destined to lead the Hand. Who knows what happens to you when you’re dead and come back? Maybe you wake up in a really bad mood.

“The Defenders,” made of the combined forces of Daredevil (Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones), will be released on Aug. 18 on Netflix.

