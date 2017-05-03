‘The Defenders’ Trailer: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist Team Up For Marvel Summer Fun

Netflix is selling this with the official tagline "not here to make friends." But this ain't exactly reality TV.

Since the very beginning of Marvel and Netflix’s announced series of superhero show, we’ve been waiting for this: the team-up of Daredevil (Matthew Murdock), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) for an epic eight-part series featuring “The Defenders.”

The trailer, released this morning, is packed full with the fan service-y moments you might hope for from the four-series crossover, including Matt Murdock offering Jessica his legal services and Danny Rand showing off his glowy fist. Much like the comics from which this series is drawn, all these characters live in the same city, and it’s delightful to see them interact not just with each other, but with the supporting characters in their lives.

Thanks to narration by Stick (Scott Glenn) we know that the reason drawing together these four very different heroes has massive stakes for the fate of New York City… And also, we get our first glimpse of big bad Sigourney Weaver, who seems ready to make some epic disaster happen. Per Netflix, other supporting cast you can look forward to seeing includes Elodie Yung (Elektra), Scott Glenn (Stick), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Carrie-Anne Moss (Jeri Hogarth), Rachael Taylor (Trish Walker), Eka Darville (Malcolm Ducasse), Simone Missick (Misty Knight) and Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing).

Get ready for all the punching, kicking and drinking (Jessica Jones is involved, after all) this summer. “Marvel’s The Defenders” premieres August 18, 2017 on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.

