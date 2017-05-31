‘The Deuce’ Trailer: It’s James Franco Times Two In New HBO Porn Drama

The series executive produced by David Simon is set to premiere September 10.

Get ready to double your James Franco fun with “The Deuce,” the upcoming new drama set in the dirtiest historical era of Times Square. From the official HBO release:

Created by George Pelecanos and David Simon and starring James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce” follows the story of the legalization and subsequent rise of the porn industry in New York’s Times Square from the early 1970s through the mid-1980s, exploring the rough-and-tumble world at the pioneering moments of what would become the billion-dollar American sex industry. George Pelecanos, David Simon, James Franco and Nina K. Noble executive produce.

Franco stars in a dual role (a popular move these days) as Vincent Martino and Frankie Martino, twin brothers operating out of Times Square who become fronts for the Mob.The pilot was directed by Michelle MacLaren, one of television’s most accomplished directors after helming episodes of “Breaking Bad,” “Westworld,” “The X-Files,” and “The Leftovers.”

The last time HBO went back to the ’70s, the end result was “Vinyl,” which didn’t work out too well for those involved. However, executive producer David Simon has a knack for making even the most seemingly dull narrative pop and sizzle — just look at how captivating “Show Me a Hero” was two years ago. And when you consider the fact that Pelecanos’ other writing credits include “The Wire,” “The Pacific,” and “Treme,” there’s plenty to be confident about.

Check out the teaser trailer and first-look photos below. The eight-episode first season of “The Deuce” premieres September 10 on HBO.

