‘The Dinner’ Clip: Even Laura Linney Can’t Get Steve Coogan Interested In a Big Night Out in Oren Moverman’s Thriller — Watch

A tasty meal will come at great cost — or will it?

Based on Herman Koch’s international bestselling novel, Oren Moverman’s latest feature, “The Dinner,” is a twisted psychological thriller that unspools during the course of one particularly memorable meal. Packing an all-star cast, including Richard Gere, Laura Linney and Steve Coogan, the Berlin premiere is heavy on the talent — and the seriously screwed up family secrets. Bon appetit!

Centered around the fraught relationship between a pair of mismatched brothers — Gere as popular congressman Stan and Coogan as his seemingly troubled younger brother Paul — the film picks up once the long-estranged pair are forced together for a meal at a very fancy restaurant. Turns out, while Stan and Paul haven’t been close in years, their teen sons are tight, and the cousins have very recently committed a heinous crime together.

That would be bad enough for any family to deal with, let alone one as already screwed up as Stan and Paul’s, but Moverman’s film throws a whole other wrench into the machine: the boys haven’t been found out by the cops, but their parents know what they did. What to do?

But before they can get to their fateful and eponymous dinner, Paul has to agree to it, and in our exclusive clip, even the lovely Linney can’t make that happen. Check out our exclusive clip below. Tasty.

“The Dinner” opens on Friday, May 5.

