‘The Exorcist’ Documentary: William Friedkin Working on a Nonfiction Follow-Up to His Horror Classic

"The Devil and Father Amorth" will look at the film in relation to real-life exorcisms.

Some demons take longer to exorcise than others. That would appear to be the case with “The Exorcist” itself, as William Friedkin is set to make a documentary about his classic horror movie more than 40 years after it was first released (and, according to reports, scared some moviegoers out of the theater and into the hospital).

“The Devil and Father Amorth” will look at Friedkin’s film in relation to actual exorcisms, specifically those carried out by Father Gabriele Amorth, AKA the “Dean of Exorcists.” Friedkin was present for one such event, later writing about it for Vanity Fair: “I’ve never stopped being fascinated by the nature of good and evil, and the possibility of demonic possession. The opportunity for me to witness and film an actual exorcism came about, more than four decades after I made ‘The Exorcist,’ completely by accident.”

“I am thrilled to be working again with Billy Friedkin, who is one of the greatest and most prolific filmmakers of our time,” said Mickey Liddell of LD Entertainment. “This documentary shook me to my core and made me wonder — could demonic possession really exist?” Yes, and what role does pea soup really play in all this?

