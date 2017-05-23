‘The Flash’ Has a Savitar Showdown and 4 More Things to Watch on Tuesday, May 23

Also on today's PeekTV: Hulu's best comedy is back and Tom Hanks never left.

Welcome to PeekTV, your daily look at the best that television has to offer. In each installment, we make three picks for the best shows to watch and…toss in a little extra.

Tuesday, May 23

What Happened Last Night?!

Whose wedding made it into last night’s TV picks? (Side note: some Philip Roth made it in, too.)

The CW

“Finish Line,” CW – 8:00 p.m.

Synopsis: With nothing left to lose, Barry takes on Savitar in an epic conclusion to season three.

Why You Should Watch: The CW continues to delight with its DC TV offerings. “The Flash” has long been a subject of critical championing, and we’re intrigued to see what a potential Season 4 might have in store. At the very least, this seems to be a climactic showdown worthy of Barry Allen’s comic book forebears (even if this episode won’t have any musical numbers).

Greg Lewis/Hulu

Season 3, Hulu

Synopsis: In the wake of [NAME REDACTED FOR THE SAKE OF THOSE WHO ARE NOT CAUGHT UP YET BUT YOU SHOULD REALLY GET ON THAT I KNOW THERE’S A LOT OF TV BUT WE WOULD NEVER STEER YOU WRONG]’s death, Alex and Valerie adjust to their new lives apart. Laura schemes to remove her tattoo. Dawn makes an unexpected announcement.

Why You Should Watch: “The Handmaid’s Tale” is getting a deserved amount of intention for reshaping Hulu’s approach to drama. But for those getting around to the service’s original programming, there’s no better place to start a catch-up than “Casual,” one of the most effectively bittersweet comedies in the TV landscape. Season 2 ended with a gut punch, but leave it to Valerie, Alex and Laura to persist in the only way they know how.

“Truth & Iliza”

Freeform/Nicole Wilder

“Millenials,” Freeform – 10:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Iliza tackles the stereotypes that plague millennials, asks elders for their advice, and gets the last word on social media.

Why You Should Watch: Of the spring’s newest batch of late-night comedy shows, this one came out of the gate the strongest. Bringing a strong perspective to some headline-grabbing themes, Iliza Schlesinger could be the first host outside of the “Daily Show” family tree to find some staying power on late-night cable, especially on a network that’s still honing its identity.

Read This!

“Twin Peaks” may be back, but it would be nothing without Log Lady, as Hanh Nguyen points out. See why she could be the key to understanding the show — and saving everyone else in the process.

#BestTVLines2017 Contender of the Day

“The Leftovers” – Episode 5, “It’s a Matt, Matt, Matt, Matt World”

(For more from LeftoversWire, check out our rapidly expanding coverage of an excellent farewell season.)

Late Night Blind Recommendation – Terry Crews and Rob Huebel on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

It’s not every night that you can get one of the funniest people on TV as a guest. When you can get two, it’s mandatory viewing. Kevin Spacey may be the headline-grabber of the “Late Show” evening, but don’t count out Crews (whose Terry on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” continues to be one of the show’s ongoing treasures) and Huebel (who’s the secret MVP wherever he pops up, including — I’m assuming — the new “Baywatch” movie).

Movie of the Night: “Bridge of Spies” – Showtime, 6:30 p.m.

One of the finest of the late-period Spielbergs, it’s also one of his most dependable. From Tom Hanks’ sturdy reaffirmation of his American Movie Star pedigree to an incisive Coen Brothers script — watch the scene about “The Rulebook” and know that this isn’t just a film about the Cold War — there’s a certain kind of dispensing and understanding of history here that makes it all the more effective as an efficient legal thriller. Despite the awards season success it enjoyed, this is still a film that stands to be rediscovered by a fresh audience.

—

Back tomorrow with more PeekTV. In the meantime, I don’t have pizza.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.