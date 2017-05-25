Shaolin Fantastic and the rest of The Get Down Brothers won't be returning for a second season.

Netflix is bidding goodbye to the Bronx.

According to a report from Deadline, “The Get Down” will not be returning for a second season.

Originally conceived by show co-creator Baz Luhrmann, who directed the pilot, the ambitious drama followed a group of young aspiring artists in the Bronx during the ascension of hip hop. Set in the 1970s, the show also worked in plots of family, faith and political corruption.

It’s hardly a secret how much the show cost to produce, with some budget estimates ballooning as high as $120 million. Though the first season of “The Get Down” contained 12 episodes in total, Netflix released the series in a pair of six-episode “parts,” the second of which debuted this past April.

Boasting a strong cast that included Giancarlo Esposito, Jimmy Smits, Daveed Diggs, Jaden Smith and an impressive roster of newcomers (notably Herizen Guardiola as Mylene, an aspiring disco/soul star herself), the show also incorporated a titanic soundtrack, overseen by legendary MC Grandmaster Flash.

Luhrmann posted a farewell message to fans, cast and crew alike. Addressing talk of a potential revival, Luhrmann wrote, “As for the real future of the show, the spirit of The Get Down, and the story it has begun to tell… it has its own life. One that lives on today and will continue to be told somewhere, somehow, because of you, the fans and the supporters.”

Two of the show’s breakout stars already have their next steps lined up, with Justice Smith appearing in the as-yet-untitled “Jurassic World” sequel and Shameik Moore set to voice Spider-Man in an upcoming animated movie.

Until then, we’ll always have this performance from the end of Season 1’s first half.

