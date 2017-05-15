‘The Gifted’ Trailer: Bryan Singer’s Marvel Show Brings Mutants to Fox

The series is created by “Burn Notice’s” Matt Nix and stars Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung and Coby Bell.

The kids are more than alright on Fox’s upcoming series “The Gifted.”

As one might expect from the title, the series revolves around two siblings (Natalie Alyn Lind, Percy Hynes) who have a little something else going on for them. Except instead of a rather advanced IQ, their giftedness means they have advanced DNA that gives them mutant powers. When their average suburban parents (Stephen Moyer and Amy Acker, trying to pretend they’re in any way “average”) realize their kids’ powers, the whole family goes on the run to evade a hostile government that isn’t so keen superhuman gifts. An underground network of mutants take in the family, and together they fight for survival.

The action-adventure series is the second Marvel TV collaboration with 20th Century Fox TV inspired by the “X-Men” world (following FX’s “Legion”) and stars Stephen Moyer as Reed Strucker, Amy Acker as Caitlin Strucker, Sean Teale as Eclipse / Marcos Diaz, Jamie Chung as Blink / Clarice Fong, Coby Bell as Jace Turner, Emma Dumont as Polaris / Lorna Dane, Blair Redford as Thunderbird / John Proudstar, Natalie Alyn Lind as Lauren Strucker and Percy Hynes White as Andy Strucker.

Bryan Singer directs “The Gifted” with “Burn Notice’s” Matt Nix as the writer. Nix and Singer are executive producers with Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory.

While the name “X-Men” doesn’t seem to be anywhere on the project, if it looks like a mutant duck and quacks like a mutant duck, then hey, maybe you might want to give that duck your crackers already.

In January, Nix didn’t deny the connection, but said if a world exists in which mutant kids coming into their powers are forced to go on the run, “established mutants are going to have something to say about that.”

Watch the official trailer for the series below:

