‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web:’ Claire Foy Could Be the Next Lisbeth Salander

Claire Foy may be the next Lisbeth Salander. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress, who plays Queen Elizabeth in Netflix’s “The Crown,” is being courted by Sony to star in the film adaptation of “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” David Lagercrantz’s 2015 novel, the fourth in the Millennium series originally started by late Swedish author Stieg Larsson. “Don’t Breathe” director Fede Alvarez is on board to helm the project.

Sources tell THR that after searching for the right actress to play the hacker, the studio narrowed the list down to two finalists, Foy and Felicity Jones. An offer has been made to Foy, but there has been some scheduling conflicts.

“The Girl in the Spider’s Web” is the fourth novel of the franchise started by Larsson with “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.” The Swedish writer also penned the subsequent two novel, “The Girl Who Played With Fire” and “The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest,” before his death in 2004. Lagercrantz took over the series in 2015.

The first three books were adapted into films in the Swedish-language trilogy released in 2009 and starring Noomi Rapace. Rooney Mara played the hacker in David Fincher’s 2011 English-language adaptation of “Dragon Tattoo,” for which she received an Academy Award nomination. Production on “The Girl in the Spider’s Web” is set to begin this September with a tentative release date planned for October 5, 2018.

