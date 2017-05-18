‘The Glass Castle’ Trailer: Brie Larson is the Daughter of Very Dysfunctional Parents in New Drama

The film arrives in theaters August 11.

Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts star in Lionsgate’s upcoming drama, “The Glass Castle,” which hits theaters this summer. The film reunites Larson with her “Short Term 12” director, Destin Daniel Cretton. People has the first trailer, which you can watch below.

Based on Jeanette Walls’ 2005 best-selling memoir of the same name, the film recounts the very unconventional upbringing Walls (Larson) and her siblings had at the hands of their dysfunctional parents, alcoholic Rex (Harrelson) and artist Rose Mary (Watts). The poverty-stricken family was constantly on the move as Rex was unable to keep a stable job. After running away from home, Walls became a successful New York-based journalist.

“They did a spectacular job bringing to life a complicated story, there’s so many nuances,” Walls told People. “I wanted Brie Larson to play this role even before I knew who she was. She understands how to be strong and vulnerable at the same time, how you can fight and be scared at the same time.”

The film also co-stars Max Greenfield as Walls’ husband, and Ella Anderson as a young Walls. “The Glass Castle” opens in theaters August 11.

