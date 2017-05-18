‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer’ First Clip: Colin Farrell Struggles in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Cannes Contender

The drama marks the second of three collaborations between Farrell and the Greek filmmaker.

The 70th Cannes Film Festival has officially kicked off. This year, 19 films —including Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Killing of a Sacred Deer”— compete for the Palme d’Or, the highest prize awarded at the festival. The Film Stage has the first clip for Lanthimos’ drama, which reunites the Greek filmmaker with Colin Farrell, the star of his 2016’s arthouse hit “The Lobster.” Check out the first clip for “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” below.

In “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” Farrell plays Steven, a charming surgeon who takes a teenage boy under his wings. When the teenager’s behavior turns sinister, Steve’s life starts to fall apart and he’s forced to make an unthinkable sacrifice. Nicole Kidman stars a Farrell’s wife, and Alicia Silverstone plays the boy’s mother. The cast also includes Raffey Cassidy, Bill Camp, Barry Keoghan and Sunny Suljic.

Lanthimos co-wrote the script with Efthymis Filippou, who has penned his last three feature films, including “The Lobster” and his 2011 Academy Award Best Foreign-Language nominee “Dogtooth.” Lanthimos and Farrell will team up for a third time in an upcoming Amazon drama series about the Iran-Contra affair.

