‘The Last Man on Earth’ and ‘Gotham’ Renewed at Fox

Will Forte’s pleas have paid off: “The Last Man on Earth” will return for a fourth season. Also back next year on Fox: “Gotham.”

The pickups wrapped up a wild day of pickups and cancellations at the networks. Among the shows still awaiting their fate at Fox: “24: Legacy,” “APB,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Making History,” “New Girl,” “Prison Break,” “Scream Queens,” “Shots Fired,” and “Son of Zorn.”

“The Last Man on Earth” renewal will cheer fans left hanging by the show’s finale, which opened up a new chapter for the show. As IndieWire TV critic Ben Travers recently wrote: “it set up a future worth rooting for… ‘Last Man’ works best when its cast is forced to readjust, and Forte & Co. has been great at consistently pushing their buttons — be it the slow addition of cast members, a regular shift in locales, killing off characters in heartbreaking (Phil) and hilarious (Jon Hamm’s Darrell) fashion, or tossing in a wild card (most recently, the mute child Jasper, played by Keith L. Williams).”

Forte, Christopher Miller, Phil Lord, Seth Cohen, Andrew Bobrow and Erik Durbin executive produce “The Last Man on Earth,” which stars Forte (Phil Miller), Kristen Schaal (Carol Pilbasian), January Jones (Melissa), Mel Rodriguez (Todd), Mary Steenburgen (Gail) and Cleopatra Coleman (Erica).

As for “Gotham,” the show has found some footing by dividing its seasons into subtitled chapters. Bruno Heller, Danny Cannon, John Stephens are executive producers; stars include Ben McKenzie (Detective James Gordon), Donal Logue (Detective Harvey Bullock), David Mazouz (Bruce Wayne), Morena Baccarin (Dr. Leslie Thompkins), Sean Pertwee (Alfred Pennyworth), and Robin Lord Taylor (Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin). Why bring it back? As IndieWire recently urged, “to be frank, we need a Batman story in 2017-2018 that’s not pissing all over the character’s legacy.”

