Puns, mobility, and a very shirtless Justin Theroux could be the key to securing the first "Leftovers" Emmy nod.

“The Leftovers” has a bit of a pattern. No, I’m not talking about its ongoing themes of death, grief, and the meaning of life. I’m talking about how the show regularly distracts us from such big existential issues with one very specific visceral and immediate pleasure — Justin Theroux’s rockin’ bod.

The first poster for HBO’s debut season featured a shirtless Theroux punching a hole in a concrete wall. Season 2’s key art let Theroux keep his shirt on, but submerged him in water. The season itself featured a very gif-able image of him sliding naked out of a bathtub, and then Season 3 went back to a shirtless Theroux (joined by a shirt-wearing Carrie Coon) for its main marketing banner.

Sex sells, and it sells easier when you’re selling it with this dude.

And now, with Emmys season officially underway in Los Angeles, the first FYC ad for “The Leftovers” has gone back to the well. No, not that well. HBO wasn’t actually involved with the ad, but the network, the series, and Damon Lindelof himself have trained fellow supporters of “The Leftovers” to the series’ best recruitment strategy: Give people what they want. Give them Justin Theroux shirtless.

On Tuesday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Theroux stopped by to speak with his friend and new co-worker about “The Leftovers,” their new show, and bachelor parties. But, like any good storyteller, Kimmel saved the best for last, when he pranked the star of “The Leftovers” by turning Theroux’s car into a rolling Emmys campaign.

Watch Theroux find out below, and check out all the pictures of his pun-tastic automobile below. Kimmel was even wise enough to incorporate the bathtub shot. Bravo, sir. And vote Theroux! It’s been obvious he deserves an Emmy for years — and not for his body, but his voice.

