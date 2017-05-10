‘The Meyerowitz Stories’ First Look: Noah Baumbach and Adam Sandler Compete for the Palme d’Or

The Cannes Film Festival issued a statement on Wednesday denying rumors that it was dropping Netflix titles "The Meyerowitz Stories" and "Okja" from the 2017 lineup.

“The Meyerowitz Stories” has been singled out in the Cannes Film Festival lineup ever since the first announcement that it would compete for the Palme d’Or. Cannes festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Frémaux announced the lineup in April, but then noted that they had forgotten to mention one title: Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories.”

Netflix had acquired the worldwide rights to the film just days before the Cannes announcement, which made “Meyerowitz” a controversial title, as France treasures the theatrical experience. Cannes even had to address the issue on Wednesday, denying reports that it was considering dropping the film and announcing new rules that, starting next year, will require competition films to show in French theaters. Cannes also underscored that another Netflix title, Bong Joon-ho’s “Okja,” was not being dropped from the lineup either.

“The Meyerowitz Stories” centers on an estranged family that convenes in New York for an event celebrating the artistic work of their father. The film stars Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman, Emma Thompson, Elizabeth Marvel and Grace Van Patten. Scott Rudin, Baumbach, Lila Yacoub and Eli Bush served as producers. Sandler recently signed a four-picture deal with Netflix, the second such deal between the actor and the streaming giant.

Check out the first look photos for “The Meyerowitz Stories” below.

