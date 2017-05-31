‘The Mountain Between Us’ Trailer: Idris Elba and Kate Winslet Are Stranded In the Wilderness

Kate Winslet and Idris Elba are strangers who must rely on each other to survive after a plane crash.

If you like seeing beautiful people stranded in remote wilderness and struggling to survive, then “The Mountain Between Us” is going to be the fall movie for you. Marking the English-language debut of Dutch-Palestinian filmmaker Hany Abu-Assad, who has been nominated twice for Best Foreign Film at the Oscars, the survival drama stars Idris Elba and Kate Winslet as strangers who must rely on each other after a plane crash leaves them stranded on a mountain top.

The official synopsis from 20th Century Fox reads: “Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow covered mountain. When they realize help is not coming, they embark on a perilous journey across hundreds of miles of wilderness, pushing one another to endure and discovering strength they never knew possible.”

“The Mountain Between Us” is scheduled for release on October 20. While it doesn’t look like it will be an awards player, the combined star power of Elba and Winslet should make it an attractive bit of counter-programming for adult moviegoers. Watch the trailer below:

