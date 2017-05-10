‘The Originals,’ ‘iZombie’ Renewed at The CW; ‘Black Lightning,’ ‘Life Sentence’ Ordered to Series

Now fans can obsess over whether #Klaroline will continue on "The Originals" next season.

“The Originals” fans, rest easy: Klaus and krewe will be back for another year, marking the show’s fifth season.

Also renewed by The CW: “iZombie,” for a third season.

READ MORE: ‘iZombie’ Co-Creators Weigh the Possible End Games for Zombie TV Shows

New to the network: “Black Lightning,” which was originally developed at Fox but eventually moved to The CW. Cress Williams stars as Jefferson Pierce, “who made his choice: he hung up the suit and his secret identity years ago, but with a daughter hell-bent on justice and a star student being recruited by a local gang, he’ll be pulled back into the fight as the wanted vigilante and DC legend — Black Lightning.”

DC

Then there’s “Life Sentence,” an hour-long dramedy starring Lucy Hale as a a young woman diagnosed with terminal cancer. When she finds out that she’s not dying after all, she has to learn to live with the choices she made when she thought she was dying.

“The Originals” is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with My So-Called Company, Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios. Julie Plec (“The Vampire Diaries,” “Kyle XY,” “Wasteland”) and Leslie Morgenstein (“The Vampire Diaries,” “Gossip Girl”) are executive producers.

The CW

“iZombie” is based upon characters created by Chris Roberson and Michael Allred, and published by DC Entertainment’s Vertigo. The show is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Spondoolie Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Rob Thomas (“Veronica Mars,” “Party Down,” “Cupid”), Diane Ruggiero-Wright (“Veronica Mars,” “The Ex List,” “That’s Life”), Danielle Stokdyk (“Veronica Mars,” “Party Down,” “Cupid”) and Dan Etheridge (“The Carrie Diaries,” “Veronica Mars,” “Party Down”).

“Black Lightning” stars Cress Williams (“Hart of Dixie”), Nefessa Williams (“Code Black”), China Anne McClain (“House of Payne”), and Christine Adams (“Terra Nova”). Based on the characters from DC, BLACK LIGHTNING is from Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash”), Salim Akil & Mara Brock Akil (“Being Mary Jane,” “The Game,” “Girlfriends”), and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”). The Black Lightning character was created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden.

READ MORE: ‘Gotham,’ ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ And 4 Other Bubble Shows We Desperately Want Saved

“Life Sentence” stars Lucy Hale (“Pretty Little Liars”), Elliot Knight (“Once Upon A Time”), Dylan Walsh (“Nip/Tuck”), Gillian Vigman (“The Hangover”), Jayson Blair (“Whiplash”), Brooke Lyons (“The Affair”), and Carlos PenaVega (“Big Time Rush”). From Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, with executive producers Erin Cardillo (“Fuller House,” “Significant Mother”) Richard Keith (“Fuller House,” “Significant Mother”), Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs,” “Cougar Town”), Jeff Ingold (“Ground Floor”), Oliver Goldstick (“Pretty Little Liars”), and Lee Toland Krieger (“The Age of Adaline,” “Riverdale”).

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.