The Queen Likes ‘The Crown,’ Presumably Due to Its Corgi Accuracy

If you’ve been wondering whether or not Queen Elizabeth II has watched “The Crown,” wonder no more. Citing a “senior royal source,” the UK’s Daily Express reports that the Queen’s son and daughter-in-law have watched the show with Her Majesty and that the 91-year-old monarch “really liked it.”

“It has been a longstanding arrangement that they drive to Windsor at the weekend to join the Queen for an informal supper while watching TV or a film,” explains said source. “They have a Netflix account and urged her to watch it with them. Happily, she really liked it, although obviously there were some depictions of events that she found too heavily dramatised.”

The Queen isn’t alone in her admiration for the show, as her granddaughter Princess Eugenie has praised it publicly. “It has been filmed beautifully. The music is wonderful,” she said. “The story is beautiful and you feel very proud to watch it.”

